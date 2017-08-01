Reshuffling in LDA

City Reporter

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general on Monday transferred Khalid Mahmood Sheikh, Director Town Planning-I and posted him as Chief Town Planner, LDA, relieving Waheed Ahmad Butt, Chief Metropolitan Planner from the additional charge of this post of CTP.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, working as Director Town Planning-II has been transferred and posted as Director Town Planning-I. Ayesha Mutahir, working as Deputy Director (Commercialization) has been transferred and directed to look after the work of the post of Director Town Planning-II. Salman Mehfooz, working as Deputy Director Metropolitan Planning, has been transferred and directed to look after the work of Director Town Planning-III.