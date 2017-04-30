Reservations about CPEC unfounded: Chinese envoy

Says no company will be allowed to use old machinery

Islamabad

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Sun Weidong has said that increasing relations between Pakistan and China are not only mutually beneficial but it will have a positive impression on the whole region.

He said, “Bond of friendship between the two countries will be cemented further with the passage of time.”

He was talking to President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Zubair Tufail and Chairman Coordination FPCCI Malik Sohail Hussain here on Saturday. He said all the stakeholders must recognize the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which will change the fate of Pakistan.

The Ambassador said that CPEC will give a boost to the economic and social development of Pakistan and the region by producing many new business opportunities for all the related nations.

He said that reservations expressed by the business community about CPEC and some other circles are speculative and time will tell the reality.

Pakistan is not producing things that are needed in China which is a reason behind imbalance in trade but situation will change when Chinese companies start producing things needed in China, he said. He said that Pakistan can enhance exports to 35 billion dollars for which serious efforts are needed.

The Ambassador furthered that not a single Chinese company will be allowed to install used machinery in Pakistan while transfer of technology will be a prerequisite. He said that resolving energy crisis in Pakistan is our top priority and we will add eleven thousand megawatt of electricity in the national grid as soon as possible through highly efficient power plants.

After overcoming energy crisis, we will develop infrastructure and in the last leg initiate process of industrialization, said Weidong. Security of the economic zones must be ensured so that Chinese experts working in Pakistan feel safe, he said, adding that visa procedure is being improved for Pakistani businessmen and that local business community should participate in the expos and seminars in China to improve understanding and trade.

At the occasion President FPCCI Zubair Tufail lauded the Chinese cooperation aimed at development of Pakistan and said that China is more interested in development of Pakistan rather than trade. He said that local business community need not to worry as CPEC will unleash a new era of development in Pakistan.—INP/SB/AK