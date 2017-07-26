Researchers develop apps to digitize services in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

To bridge the gap between the general public and various government departments, as well as redressal of public complaints, the Information Technology (IT) researchers have successfully developed apps to digitize five public services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this connection, a public demo was held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Techonology Board KPITB’s incubation space “Durshal”, organized by Code of Pakistan organization on Tuesday.

Dawood Khan, Secretary ST & IT was the chief guest on the occasion. Besides, Secretary Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Secretary Tourism Corporation KP, SSP Traffic and CEO Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar were also attended the event. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board (KPITB), Code for Pakistan (CfP) and the World Bank Group’s collaborative initiative the “KP Civic Innovation Fellowship Program” aims to help the Government bridge the gap between the general public and various government departments.

The six months long Fellowship program was launched in March, which aimed at to bring together talented researchers, designers and developers to build apps, increase citizen engagement, improve government service delivery and show the government how to innovate in public services. The officials said that these Fellows have been housed at the KPITB’s incubation space “Durshal”, which is the first of its kind in the province. KPITB is planning to expand these Durshal’s to 12 other locations across different districts in KP to provide better opportunities to the young graduates and entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams.