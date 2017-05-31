Research focused education crucial for economic empowerment: Zubair

Higher education focused on research and development is critical for social well being and economic empowerment of the masses, said Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair here on Tuesday.

Talking to Chancellor of Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology (KIET), Air Vice Marshal (retd) Salim Arshad and Vice Chancellor Tabraiz Asif at the Governor House, he said human resource development was crucial for national progress and prosperity.

“Universities and higher education centres particularly those associated with defence institutions are playing important role in the endeavour,” said the Sindh Governor.

He appreciated that KIET, established under the aegis of Pakistan Air Force, was paying equal attention to quality higher level education and research.—APP

