Research-based education vital for country’s development: Shahbaz

Sialkot

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has stressed the need of promotion of knowledge-based education and personality building of the students for making it a developed and forward-looking Pakistan as well.

Addressing the participants of a prestigious laptops distribution ceremony at Govt College Women University (GCWU) here Monday, he said that Pakistan could never be developed without the promotion of quality, research-based education and access of everyone to the quality education as well.

He also announced to start the ‘Speedo Bus Service’ between Sialkot and Lahore within next few months for providing the better travelling facilities to the local people.

The Chief Minister added that the poor and deserving students were not less brilliant than the students belonging to the rich families, saying that the promotion of quality education was the top priority of the government.

Shahbaz Sharif revealed that as many as 0.2 million brilliant students were getting benefits through the special funds of Rs.17.5 billion under the Punjab Education Endowment Fund. He said that Rs. 5 billion would also be added in this endowment fund.

He also pledged to allocate funds in the coming financial budget for the distribution of as many as 150,000 more laptops among the brilliant students. He said that the PML-N government had already distributed as many as 310,000 laptops among the brilliant students.

He said that the government had also given the Rs.11 billion education scholarships /stipends to the brilliant students during the last seven years in Punjab. The Chief Minister said that the now government is distributing as many as 115000 laptops (worth of Rs.7 billion) among the brilliant students during this phase.

Shahbaz Sharif said the grand project CPEC would change the destiny of the country besides opening the new vistas of socio-economic and human development in Pakistan. He highly hailed the role of the teachers, saying that the good and dutiful teachers had ever been a precious asset of the whole society, as the teachers are also the masons of the educated nation.

He said that there could never be an alternative of any teacher in the world. Shahbaz Sharif added that the students were the future of the country and the government was providing them maximum facilities, enabling them to serve the nation and the country in a better way in future.

Punjab Chief Minister revealed that the government was striving to curb the menace of the darkness of the ignorance through spreading the light of the knowledge and education as per the vision of the government by promoting the public-private partnership in education sector.

Shahbaz Sharif also urged the teachers and parents to also focus on the character building of the students and stressed upon the need of bringing change in our social attitude towards the promotion of quality education for all, besides, removing all the hurdles from the way of this noble cause, saying that the students were the future of the country and all of us should secure their educational future by ensuring their easy access to quality education in the society.

He also stressed collective efforts for promotion of education to enhance the literacy rate. He said there was an immediate need to root out illiteracy at grass roots level to bring about radical changes in every sphere of life.—INP