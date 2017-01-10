Rescuers’ save polyester worth million of rupees

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Rescue 1122 taking timely action has saved polyester worth million of rupees which caught fire in Margalla Yarn Textile Mills in Hasanabdal. As per details more than twenty workers were busy in their routine work in a textile mills in Hasanabdal when all of a sudden polyester stored caught fire.

The workers immediately left the area to save their life and informed Rescue 1122 about the incident. Rescue Fire Brigade from Attock and Hazro reached the site and controlled the fire and reportedly saved polyester worth one billion rupees however polyester worth ten million rupees was gutted. SHO Hasanabdal Police Station Hamid Kazmi when contacted informed this scribe that the cause of fire could not be known so for however police are investigating.