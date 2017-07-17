Rescuers foil rickshaw driver’s suicide attempt

Authorities succeeded in foiling an attempted suicide by a rickshaw driver who had climbed atop an electricity pole early Sunday morning threatening to take his life. According to reports, unable to afford his family’s medical expenses after the traffic police impounded his only source of income, the rickshaw driver climbed atop the pole in frustration near Ferozepur Road’s Model Town Katcheri around 7am.

The man later threw a note stating that he was unjustly fined Rs1,750 by the city traffic officials which had resulted in his being unable to afford the medical expenses of his family, who are in hospital. He said he would take his own life as he ‘had nowhere else to go’. After his ascent on the pole, carrying high-voltage lines, rescue and police officials reached the site and used a crane to get closer to the person. Lesco officials also suspended electricity in the area to ensure the person does not get electrocuted in the event of a fall.

Following hectic negotiations which lasted almost two hours, Rescue 1122 officials were able to convince him to come down. He told the media after his descent that he belongs to Jhang and was aided by a friend to climb to the top who has since disappeared. The man was later taken away by the police.

Echoing his accusations of excessive fines by the traffic police, a group of rickshaw drivers, along with passersby, had gathered at the site. Police had stated earlier that the man must have had help from others to get to the top of the pole with ropes as it is not a task that could have been completed alone.—INP

