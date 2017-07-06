Rescue 1122 to utilize all resources to cope with any flood situation

Rawalpindi

Rescue 1122 has devised a comprehensive Action Plan to cope with any flood situation during Monsoon and all available resources will be utilized to mitigate flood damages.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, District Emergency Officer (DEO), Rescue-1122 Dr. Abdul Rehman said, the relief camps are operational in designated areas since mid June.

He said, the District Flood Inspection Committee had been set up by Deputy Commissioner. All flood fighting equipment have been placed at vulnerable points after checking.

Dr. Abdul Rehman said, all pre-flood arrangements were finalized before start of the rains and two full dress flood mock exercises were conducted in May in which all relevant departments including Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Civil Defence, District Health Authority and Tehsil Municial Authority (TMA) actively participated. He said, a Flood Control Room was set up and flood forecasting and early warning system was checked during the first mock exercise. The officials of all stakeholders have been directed to remain present in flood control room round the clock, he added.

To a question he said, survey of Nullah Lai and its tributaries and Nullahs passing through cantonment areas has been carried out to find choking points that can lead to inundation of low lying/vulnerable areas.

Other arrangements were finalized for preventing flood in Nullah Lai and other nullahs of the town during the Monsoon season to mitigate flood damages in terms of deaths, injuries and economic losses in the city, he added. The dredging work of Nullah Lai and cleanliness of 11 other main nullahs flowing across the town was carried out by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

The DEO said efforts were made to improve coordination and communication amongst the departments concerned. Steps were also taken to enhance public awareness on situation that increase flood risk and to develop and gear up overall capabilities of the departments to manage flood related disaster.

He said, all flood fighting agencies/departments were directed to ensure completion of necessary arrangements by June 15 to combat flood situation in Rawalpindi. Similarly, Army will be engaged in flood management and relief operation with the assistance of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122). Rescue-1122 authorities will monitor and promptly convey flood warnings to all concerned and general public in low lying areas well before time. All departments including Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA), Revenue, WASA, Municipal Services, Health, Education, Agriculture, Community Development, Food, IESCO, Civil Defense and Rescue 1122 were directed to maintain high state of preparedness from June 15 and ensure that their equipment/machinery is tested and fully operational.

To another question he informed that Rescue-1122 would utilize all available resources with flood fighting equipment in case of any emergency including 19 Boats, 19 Outboard Motors, 180 Life Jackets, One Water Rescue Van, 50 ambulances, 10 Tents and other equipment.

He informed that Dhoke Naju, Zia-ul-Haq Colony, Both sides of Ratta bridge, Bhoosa Godown, Mohanpura near Jinnah Road bridge, Javaid Colony, Tipu Road, Chamanzar Colony, Nadeem Colony, Dhoke Chiragh Din, New Phagwari, Mohallah Raja Sultan, Gowalmandi and Dhoke Ellahi buksh are main vulnerable areas of the town.

WASA has established a Flood Control Room at WASA headquarters Liaquat Bagh with four field offices at Moti Mahal, Commercial Market, Khyaban-e-Sir Syed and Bagh Sardaran.

Two water level gauging stations are at Katarian bridge and Gawalmandi bridge while 10 flood warning posts are at TMA, Christian Colony, Water Treatment Facility Adjacent to Medical College, Rattaamral bridge, Gunjmandi, Pirwadhai bridge, Fire Station Pirwadhai, Sector IV-B, Khayaban Park, Gawalmandi Children Park and Government Middle School, Dhoke Naju. The central Flood Control Centre has been set up in TMA office, Liaquat Road.

The whole target area which ranges from Kattarian Bridge to Chaklala bridge has been divided into eight zones and 33 safe locations have been identified where evacuation centers and relief camps for effective management of flood disaster will be established.—APP