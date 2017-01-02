Rescue 1122 to mark 2017 as ‘Year of Safety’

Salim Ahmed

Declaring year 2017as ‘Year of Safety,’ Rescue 1122 has announced several programs for prevention of emergencies including ‘School Safety Program,’ ‘Rescue Mohafiz Program’ through establishment of community emergency response teams in all Union Councils of Punjab.

DG Rescue Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer said here Monday that during 2016, Rescue 1122 rescued 731107 emergency victims during 671686 rescue operations, while maintaining its average response time of 7 minutes and standard in all Districts of Punjab.

It was informed that 238785 road traffic accidents took place across the Punjab in 2016 whereas 227390 RTAs were reported in 2015 with increase of 2.44 percent. Similarly, 14033 fire incidents were reported in all 36 districts of Punjab in 2016 whereas some 11565 cases of fires were reported in 2015 with increase of 9.64 percent. Rescue 1122 managed 327843 medical emergencies in 2016, whereas the service responded to 295323 medical cases in 2015 with increase of 5.21 percent. Also, the Punjab Emergency Service responded to 21182 calls related to crime in 2016, as compared to 21747 in 2015 with increase of 565 cases. Total 154 explosions were reported in 2016 in Punjab as compared to only 173 cases during 2015. Rescue 1122 also responded to 1097 cases of drowning, 567 building collapses and 68025 miscellaneous incidents.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that ‘Motorbike Ambulance Service’ is being established in 9 divisions of the Punjab to ensure prompt response to emergencies even during rush hours and congested areas. This Motorbike service would further enhance the operational capacity of the Emergency Services in Punjab to provide swift respond to any emergency in these major cities of Punjab especially in congested other areas and traffic jams.