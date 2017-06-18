Rescue 1122 recover girl

Multan

Rescue 1122 recovered a newborn baby girl left abandoned in Millennium colony area, near Vehari chowk, here on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, locals informed Rescue 1122 about presence of a newborn baby girl at Millennium Colony, situated near Vehari Chowk. A Rescue 1122 team recovered the baby and brought her for check up at Nishtar hospital. Doctors stated that the baby was healthy. The spokesperson informed that the baby would be given to Gehwara Centre of Social Welfare Department or Edhi Home. The police was searching for parents.—APP