Rescue 1122 put on high alert to cope with flood

Rawalpindi

The model emergency service Rescue 1122 is fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in the Leh Nullah as the monsoon season has set in. According to a Rescue 1122, the rescue staff would be on standby to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims in low-lying areas. The Rescue 1122 has requested people not to stand on the banks of low-lying areas along Leh Nullah during flood and follow instructions given by the flood control room.—APP