Rescue-1122 provides services to victims of 1,034 accidents

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) provided services to victims of 1,034 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the official release, 10 people were killed and 931 sustained injured, who were shifted to various hospitals in the province. As many as 452 drivers, 58 juvenile drivers, 169 pedestrians and 613 passengers were among the victims of the crashes.

The statistics showed that 207 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 213 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 91 in Faisalabad with 107 victims and Multan remained at third with 63 accidents and 70 victims. As many as 902 motorcycles, 132 rickshaws, 111 cars, 41 vans, seven buses, 24 trucks and 91 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.