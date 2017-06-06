Rescue 1122 observes World Environment Day

Staff Reporter

Following the directions of the Director General, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Dr. Rizwan Naseer, most of the District Emergency Officers of the Service marked World Environment Day 2017 on Monday.

He said World Environment Day is celebrated every year on 5th of June since 1973 in order to raise the global awareness about the importance of the healthy and green environment, to solve the environmental issues by implementing some positive environmental actions as well as to make aware common public worldwide that everyone is responsible for saving environment and not only somebody, government or organizations working for it.

He said that the basic purpose of this day is to create awareness about environment among people all over the world as well as to encourage and motivate them to take positive actions regarding clean and beautiful environment on this beautiful planet.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that all stakeholders including media should come forward to take active part in celebration by spreading messages among common public to bring effective and positive changes towards the environment to solve all the environmental issues.

He said that Punjab Emergency Service is contributing towards improving the environment by mobilizing the power of humanity through Rescue Mohafiz corps of one million volunteers to establish sustainable, healthy, safe, resilient and more prosperous communities in Punjab.