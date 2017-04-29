Rescue 1122 observes world day of safety, health at work

Rawalpindi

Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer on World Day for Safety and Health at work had emphasized to utilize emergency data to promote safety and health culture in the organizations and prevention of accidents, emergencies and disasters.

He also motivated all officers and stakeholders concerned to conduct research by using organizational data in professional manner for effective planning, organizing, standardizing, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the policies, strategies, processes which ultimately results in promotion of occupational health and safety, says a press release issued here on Friday.

Upon direction of Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 observed World Day for Safety & Health at Work with International Labour Organization’s (ILO) theme for 2017 “Optimize the collection and use of occupational safety health data”.

In this regard Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi in collaboration with National Council for Safety Professionals (NCSP)-Pakistan, EDCON institute of Safety, Standard Safety Consultants (SSC), World Institute for Safety & Health (WISH), organized an event to observe World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

The awareness seminar was organized to commemorate the memory of victims of occupational accidents and diseases, lesson learnt from the incidents and utilization of organizational data in planning for prevention of accidents, emergencies and disasters.