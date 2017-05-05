Rescue 1122 observes Firefighters Day

Staff Reporter

The International Fire-Fighters Day was commemorated in all districts of the Punjab on Thursday to remember and pay tribute to the firefighters. In order to promote fire safety, awareness walks, seminars, and rallies were conducted by district emergency services in collaboration with district administrations, social organisations and other stakeholders of society to mark the day with zeal.

Addressing a ceremony at Rescue 1122 Headquarters here, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer said that firefighting is a respectable profession across the world and “I salute all those sagacious fire rescuers, who lost their lives in the line of duty”.

He said that in developed countries the main focus of the Fire & Rescue Services is fire prevention; therefore, the departments concerned would have to come forward for establishment of safer communities in Pakistan as it is not the job of fire rescuers alone. He said that fire rescuers are real heroes of society in developed countries and “I am happy to see that our fire rescuers have also achieved the same goals significantly”.

He said fire service of Rescue 1122 has responded to over 92,000 fire incidents in Punjab during last 10 years and saved losses worth over Rs 240 billion. The Service shifted 3,234 critical victims of fires to hospitals, provided first aid to 2,092, while 740 died during these incidents.

The statistics show 44.23 per cent fires occurred due to short-circuiting, 15 per cent owing to carelessness, 19.5 per cent due to unknown reasons, 11.73 per cent others, 4.79 per cent due to gas leakage, 1.50 per cent kitchen fires, 1.13 per cent candle fires, one per cent forest fires, 0.94 LGP cylinder while 0.69 per cent due to fireworks.