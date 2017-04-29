Rescue 1122 marks World Day for Safety & Health at Work

Salim Ahmed

On World Day for Safety & Health at Work, the Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer, SI, emphasized to utilize emergency data to promote safety and health culture in the organizations and prevention of accidents, emergencies and disaster.

He also motivated all officers and concerned stakeholders to conduct research by use of organizational data in professional manner for effective planning, organizing, standardizing, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the policies, strategies, processes which ultimately results in promotion of occupational health and safety.

Upon directions of the Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 observed World Day for Safety & Health at Work with International Labour Organization’s (ILO) theme for 2017 “Optimize the collection and use of occupational safety health data”.

In this regard Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi in collaboration with National Council for Safety Professionals (NCSP)-Pakistan, EDCON institute of Safety, Standard Safety Consultants (SSC), World Institute for Safety & Health (WISH), organized an event to observe World Day for Safety and Health at Work at Hotel Pak Continental Islamabad. The awareness seminar was organized to commemorate the memory of victims of occupational accidents and diseases, lesson learnt from the incidents and utilization of organizational data in planning for prevention of accidents, emergencies and disasters.

The health and safety professionals from public and private sectors participated in the event to exchange the ideas and sharing the best practices of different organizations. Speaking on the occasion Ms Deeba Shahnaz Head Community Safety and Information Rescue 1122 shared the best practices of Emergency Services in the field of emergency management and community safety program to promote safety Healthy, Safer and Resilient culture in Pakistan whereas Dr. Abdul Rahman District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi highlighted importance of emergency data for prevention of emergencies at work places.

Furthermore, Engineer Abdul Kashif Entrepreneurial speaker, Sahibzada Tanzeel Ahmed Environment Health Safety Manager Daelim, Dr. Muhammad Naveed ul Haq Consultant Elan Partners, Brig (R) Uzair Ahmed GM HRS and Security PTCL, Ms Farzana Altaf Shah DG Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency and other speakers shared their views to tribute victims of occupational accidents and diseases and utilization of data to promote safety culture at work place.