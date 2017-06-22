Rescue 1122 imparts training to 290 SIs at Sihala

Rawalpindi

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 has imparted training to 290 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) at Police College Sihala to sensitize police for professional emergency response to the victims of emergencies and disaster. Upon request of Commandant Police Collage Sihala Dr. Tajik Sohail Habib, Rescue 1122 Community Safety and Information Headquarters Branch conducted a four days Basic Life Support, First Aid and Fire Safety training under supervision of Ms. Deeba Shahnaz Head of Community Safety and Information Rescue 1122 Punjab.

The under trainee 290 SIs recruited through Punjab Public Service Commission have been trained on Golden Hour Management, Emergency Evacuation, Rescue Techniques, Basic Life Support First Aid and Fire Safety by trainers of Rescue 1122 team lead by Ms. Deeba Shahnaz.

The trainees have gone through different life saving skills like Golden Hour Management, Foreign Body Airway Obstructions (FBAO) Management, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Electric Shock, Snake Bite, Burn Injuries, Fracture Management, Wound Management, Rescue Techniques, Evacuation procedures and shifting protocol of injured victims.

The Police officials have been trained for emergency management through presentation, lectures, case study of major incidents and hands on practices for life saving skills.

All participants have been evaluated through written and practical evaluation process by Rescue 1122.

Only trainees securing 70% marks will be considered successful otherwise they will be repeating this course.

Speaking on the closing ceremony, the Commandant Police College Sihala, Dr. Tajik Sohail Habib appreciated contribution of Rescue 1122 training team for Police Collage Sihala since 2009. He said emergency management training helps in enhancing professional working understanding and improves coordination in case of real emergency and disaster.—APP