Rescue 1122, ICRC sign MoU for protection of health care workers

Lahore

Director General, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), Dr Rizwan Naseer and Reto Stocker, Head of Delegation International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), signed MoU here on Wednesday to bring about behavioral change amongst health care workers. Speaking on the occasion, Maciej Polkowski, Head of the Health Care in Danger Project in Pakistan, said the ICRC highly acknowledges the services rendered by Founder of Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer for establishment of comprehensive emergency management system in Pakistan and believes that joint efforts of the ICRC and Rescue 1122 shall bring behavioral change and improve health care system with reference to respect and right of the way for ambulances in particular and improving respect for health care workers in general.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said the Punjab Emergency Service alone was managing around 2,000 emergencies daily in all districts of the Punjab and the ICRC in collaboration with Emergency Service would definitely help in bringing about a behavioral change amongst Health Care Workers and public. The ICRC and Rescue 1122 will train health staff for better communication between doctors and patients which will increase the mutual respect.

He further said that the ICRC with its wealth of knowledge and experience was most appropriate partner to bring change in healthcare system through extensive awareness, trainings and reinforcement activities based on international best practices. Shahnaz Akhter, Head Community Safety, and Ms Rabia Tabassum Communication Officer from ICRC would be the focal persons to conduct joint activities including public mobilization, networking with other organizations, public awareness, training of healthcare personnel and media mobilization to promote and sensitize public about protection of health care workers, facilities and respect of ambulance in the Province.—APP