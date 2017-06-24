Rescue 1122 finalizes emergency arrangements for Eid

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Rescue 1122 has finalized emergency arrangements for Eid-ul Fitr and the staff will remain on special duties during Eid holidays. They wil be on duty in district control room and emergency rescue stations with 21 equipped emergency ambulances, nine fire vehicles, five rescue and recovery vehicles, two water bowzers and two specialized vehicles.

The Rescue posts will be established at Commerial Market, Committee Chowk under-pass, GPO Chowk Saddar, Chungi No. 22 at Chand Raat where as key points for Eid-ul-Fitr namaz will be established at Eid Gah Shareef, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaqat Bagh Ground, Chungi No. 22 chowk, Jamia Masjid Faizan-e-Madina Adyala Road and Capt. Bilal Shaheed chowk Chaklala-III.

The Rescuers will also perform their duties on all three days of Eid ul Fitr and provide emergency cover to Nawaz Shareef Park, GPO Chowk Saddar, Jinnah Park, Ayub National Park and T-Chowk Rawat.

The District Emergency Officers have been directed to organize meetings with local mosque committees and ensure that local volunteers would also remain available in case of any emergency. Meetings with management of hospitals have also been held for better management of any untoward incident.

The Provincial Monitoring Cell established at Rescue 1122 Headquarters will remain operational round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of District Emergency Plans. District Control Rooms will also be functional round the clock for provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of the rescuers have been restricted in this regard.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services will remain on emergency alert during Eid holidays in all Districts of Punjab to provide emergency cover to the citizens in case of any emergency.