Rescue-1122 finalizes arrangements for Eid

Rawalpindi

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has finalized arrangements for Eid ul Azha. According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, more than 400 rescuers will remain on special duties in Rawalpindi district control room, emergency rescue stations with 20 fully equipped emergency ambulances, nine fire vehicles, five rescue and recovery vehicles, two water bowzers and two specialized vehicles.

Rescue posts will be established at Cattle Mandi on Gulzar-e-Quaid, KRL road near Chhatri chowk, Wheat Godown IJP Road, Dhama Syedan (Jarahi stop) Adyala road, Car Chowk Bostan Khan Raod Gulraiz and UC Lakhan Chakri Road on 9th Zil Hajj whereas key points to cover Eid-ul-Azha Prayers will be established at Eidgah Shareef, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaqat Bagh Ground, Chungi No. 22 Chowk, Jamia Masjid Faizan-e-Madina Adyala Road and Capt. Bilal Shaheed chowk Chaklala-III.

The rescuers will also perform their duties on all three days of Eid ul Azha and provide emergency cover to GPO Chowk Saddar, Koral chowk, Jinnah Park, Ayub National Park, Nawaz Sharif Park and T-Chowk Rawat.

The District Emergency Officers have been directed to organize meetings with local mosque committees and ensure that local volunteers are available in case of any emergency. Meetings with management of hospitals have also been held for better management of any untoward incident.