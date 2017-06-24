Rescue 1122 finalises emergency arrangements for Eid

City Reporter

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services will remain ready on emergency alert during Eid holidays in the province. In this regard, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed special emergency arrangements in a meeting held at Rescue 1122 Headquarters on Friday which was attended by all heads of wings.

The provincial monitoring cell briefed the Director General that emergency plans for Eid had been finalised in all districts of Punjab in close coordination with districts administrations. In case of flash-flooding during Eid holidays, Rescue 1122 will also remain on high alert in all districts for effective response and management of emergencies. All districts emergency services have chalked out plans for deployment of Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services at important mosques and Eid Gahs.