Rescue 1122 dealt 265 emergencies during Eid holidays

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

District Emergency Service, Rawalpindi Rescue-1122 dealt 265 emergencies including 115 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) during Eid Holidays. According to Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC), Rawalpindi District Emergency Service received less emergencies as compare to emergencies occurred in other districts of the province during Eid days. Rescue-1122 responded to 265 emergencies including 115 road traffic crashes, eight Fire emergencies, six crime incidents, one drowning case, 117 medical and 18 miscellaneous emergencies while maintaining average response time of 7.37 minutes in the district.

Director General Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer has appreciated the rescuers from all 37 Districts of Punjab for providing timely and professional emergency response and rescued 10869 victims of emergencies during ‘Chand Raat’ and Eid holidays.

Presiding over a meeting at Rescue-1122 Headquarters, DG Rescue Punjab showed serious concern over increasing number of incidents like Ahmadpur Sharqia Oil Tanker inferno tragedy and absence of safety culture in the communities. He directed all District Emergency Officers to sensitize public on safety through Rescue Mohafiz Community Emergency Response Teams to establish healthy safer and resilient communities in the country.

The Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) briefed the Director General that Emergency plans for Eid prepared in close coordination with Districts administrations were implemented in all Districts of Punjab. According to the plans, emergency ambulance, rescue and fire services were deployed at important mosques and Eidgahs. Rescue mobile posts of emergency paramedics were also deployed at important places of mass gatherings to provide emergency cover.

Subsequently, the PMC informed the Director General that Emergency Service dealt 5350 emergencies including 4188 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all districts of Punjab. Out of total 5350 emergencies and 4188 RTCs major districts including Lahore responded to 1068 emergencies including 645 road traffic crashes; Faisalabad responded to 807 emergencies including 387 RTCS, Gujranwala dealt 547 emergencies with 254 RTCs, Multan responded to 473 emergencies with 247 RTCs and Rawalpindi dealt 265 emergencies including 115 RTCs during Eid Holidays. According to details the Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services responded to 4188 emergencies of road traffic crashes; 3980 medical, 142 fire incidents, 15 building collapses, 292 crime incidents, 28 drowning and 971 miscellaneous in all districts of Punjab.