Rescue 1122 complets decade of good performance

Staff Reporter

Director General, Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue 1122, Dr. Rizwan Naseer Tuesday congratulated to Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi team for completing a decade of excellent performance and rescuing over 1,62,604 victims of different emergencies.

Director General also highly appreciated the motivation, professionalism and passion of the administration and the rescuers of District Rawalpindi who ensured quality emergency services during last 10 years.

DG Rescue 1122 directed District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi to convey his message to all the rescuers and raise their moral and tell them that they were lucky being part of noble profession which was directly related to the humanity and saving lives. He further said that the rescuers must follow the quotes of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam, “Work Work and Work” and

“Unity Faith and Discipline” to ensure quality emergency services to the community without any discrimination.

Earlier, the District Emergency Officer, Rawalpindi Dr. Abdur Rahman

along with the officers celebrated Rescue anniversary at Central Rescue Station, Rawal Road Rawalpindi.