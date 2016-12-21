Rescue 1122 commemorates scrifices of martyrs

Staff Reporter

Upon directions of the Director General, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Dr. Rizwan Naseer a rich tribute was paid to sacrifices of 13 heroes of the nation all over the Punjab on the eve of 8th anniversary of Shuda-e-Ghakkar Plaza.

These unsung heroes lost their lives during Ghakkar Plaza Fire Fighting & Rescue operation on 20th December, 2008. Out of 13 firefighters four were from Rescue 1122, one from Municipal Fire Brigade Rawalpindi, six from Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) Wah Cant and two were from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Islamabad.

The Director General Rescue 1122 paid homage to the martyrs of Ghakkar Plaza and said this day would be remembered as 9/11 for firefighters in Pakistan. We always remember the great sacrifices of our heroes of Pakistan and cannot give more precious lives just for lack of fire safety standards in high-rise buildings. It is time to bring change by implementation of Fire Safety Standards in buildings. Everybody must contribute to build safer communities in Pakistan as high-rise buildings without fire safety standards are potential future disasters, so promoting safety culture is responsibility of all of us.

He further said Emergency Service is always ready to provide assistance in case of emergency and disaster but at the same time community should also play their role to promote safety culture by conscious efforts towards safe building construction and safe practices for living. (He added).