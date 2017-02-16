Republicans seek probe into leaks

Flynn resignation

Washington

Leading Republicans in the US have called for an investigation into leaks that led to the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The heads of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees are concerned potentially classified information was released.

Mr Flynn is alleged to have discussed US sanctions with Russia’s ambassador in calls before his own appointment. It is illegal for private citizens to conduct US diplomacy.

President Donald Trump, who is also facing questions over his ties with Russia, accused US intelligence agencies of leaking information about Mr Flynn’s phone calls.

“The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by “intelligence” like candy. Very un-American!” he said in a series of tweets following Mr Flynn’s departure.

Mr Flynn, a retired army lieutenant-general, initially denied having discussed sanctions with Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, and Vice-President Mike Pence publicly denied the allegations on his behalf.

But he came under mounting pressure on Monday when details of his phone calls emerged in US media, as well as reports the justice department had warned the White House about him misleading senior officials and being vulnerable to Russian blackmail.

In a letter to the Department of Justice inspector general, chairmen of the House committees on oversight and the judiciary said information about the monitoring of Mr Flynn’s communications by intelligence agencies was likely to have been top secret.

“We have serious concerns about the potential inadequate protection of classified information here,” Reps Jason Chaffetz and Bob Goodlatte wrote.

They said the release of classified information could have “grave effects on national security”. Their letter comes after other members of their party, including the Senate’s second-ranking Republican, John Cornyn, called instead for an investigation into Mr Flynn’s ties with Russia. But US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes told reporters on Tuesday he wanted to focus on the leaks, and said the FBI should explain why Mr Flynn’s conversation had been recorded.

Both the Senate and House intelligence committees – along with the FBI – are already examining Russian hacking and involvement in the US election.—Agencies