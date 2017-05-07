Republic of Korea CG not searched by Exise Deptt

Observer Report

Karachi

Consul General of Republic of Korea (South Korea) Kim Donggi has clarified that its premises in Karachi had not been searched by the Exise Department, Government of sindh.

He regretted that several newspapers mainly Urdu were publishing news about the search by Sindh Excise Department of ‘South’ Korean Consulate General Office and his residence regarding illegal consumption or sale of alcohol.

The names of ‘The Republic of Korea’, their diplomats and their wives were used repetitively in the reports hurting the prestige of “our diplomats.”

The Consul General of Republic of Korea, Kim Donggi, said untrue reports caused serious defamation of our Consulate General and could affect the bilateral relations of Pakistan and our country.

He called for denial of the story.