‘Reprisals will only hurt govt’

Lahore

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Maula Bakhsh Chandio has said on Monday that reprisals and revenge actions would only hurt the government.

Addressing the media here, he said, “A minister said National Action Plan will be reviewed. I ask them who you are to review it,” adding, “You are the people who did not allow the NAP to be implemented in Punjab.”

Commenting on the raids Rangers launched in the run up to Asif Ali Zardari’s homecoming, he warned the on-demand anti-PPP activities will be detrimental, and said the doors of reconciliation will remain closed regardless of what activities the government may take up.

The majority of the PML-N consists of blockheads, he added indicating the PML-N changed its manners after Army Chief Raheel Sharif retired. “General Raheel Sharif Ke Jate Hi, N-League Mein Hawa Bhar Gaee,” he said.—NNI