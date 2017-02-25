Repressive tactics can’t stifle freedom movement

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and General Secretary, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, have said that India’s repressive tactics cannot suppress the freedom movement of the Kashmiri people and intimidate them into submission.

Syed Ali Gilani and Shabbir Ahmed Shah were reacting to the recent assertion of Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, in which he asked Indian troops to go tough on the Kashmiri freedom-fighters and the people who hold demonstrations during siege and search operations.

The leaders in their statements said that Kashmir was a political dispute that could not be resolved through military might.

They said that the remarks of General Bipin Rawat depicted India’s intransigence and arrogance of power. Hurriyet leaders including Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Muhammad Shafi Lone and Mukhtar Ahmed Waza in their statements said that threats, intimidations and use of brute force by Indian troops could not deter the Kashmiri people from taking their freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, people observed complete shutdown and held forceful demonstrations in Pulwama town, today, against arrest of a youth by Indian police during a raid, last night. The police fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and police personnel.

Hurriyet leaders including Zafar Akbar Butt, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed and Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi visited the houses of Mohammad Hussain Fazili, Rafeeq Ahmed Shah and Tariq Ahmed Dar who were recently released after spending over 12 years in illegal detention in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri prisoners.

On the other hand, former Indian Minister, P Chidambaram, addressing a meeting organised in Hyderabad by Manthan, a public discourse platform, said that he had a sinking feeling that India had nearly lost Kashmir because the Indian government used brute force to quell dissent in occupied Kashmir.—KMS