Repeated LoC violations by India

AS the Indian troops in their latest act of aggression on the Line of Control killed five civilians, Pakistan Army while exercising its right of retaliation on Sunday destroyed two Indian army posts killing four soldiers. Ever since the installation of Modi as the Prime Minister, the Indian belligerence has witnessed an unprecedented increase not only in occupied Kashmir but also on the Line of Control. The despicable part is that Indian troops target civilian population as a result of which scores of people have been killed during the current year.

Pakistani troops always demonstrate utmost patience and never initiate firing on the LoC. But to blunt intense firing and to ensure safety of civilians on its side of the border, our valiant soldiers on Sunday gave a tit for tat response to Indian troops by destroying four of their check posts. It was yet again a manifestation that Pakistani troops are fully capable to defend country’s territory and protect the civilians living on its side of the border against unprovoked Indian firing. This is despite the fact that our forces are engaged on different fronts especially on border areas with Afghanistan in order to eliminate the curse of terrorism, which also has backing of Indian elements. This leaves no doubt in mind that our arch enemy is bent upon stoking instability and anarchy in the country- something that the world community should take notice of. Indians in fact are playing a double game. On the one hand, at the diplomatic level, they are accusing Pakistan of fuelling terror while on the other hand they themselves are perpetrating terror on our land. Our leadership and Foreign Office should take requisite steps to expose the ugly face of Modi junta. Case before the International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadav is also an excellent opportunity for Pakistan to justify its allegations. As regards tense situation along LoC, we have full faith on the capabilities of our brave soldiers to give Sunday’s like befitting response to the enemy, if need arises.

