Repair work at Bari Imam bridge completed

Directorate of Road Maintenance and Marketing has completed repair work of a bridge near Bari Imam, fulfilling the longstanding demand of residents of area.

Talking to APP, a senior officail said the directorate had completed repair work of a dilapidated bridge with full devotion.

A resident of Bari Imam Dr Hameed appreciated the effort of the authority concerned and said the bridge was the only link between the Bari Imam Colony and the Quaid-e-Azam University. He was of the view the authorities could extend life of the bridge by providing protective cemented fence that has broken from several places and repairing the big cracks in the support pillars.

Dr Hameed said that repair work of the bridge was longstanding demand of the residents and students of the university.—APP

