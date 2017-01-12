Renowned poet Ibn-e-Insha remembered

Prominent Urdu poet, humorist, travelogue writer and columnist Ibne Insha was remembered on his death anniversary today (Wednesday).

Ibn-e-Insha’s real name was Sher Muhammad Khan and he was born in Jalandhar district of Indian Punjab in 1927. He later migrated to Pakistan, a private news channel reported.

His poetry was simple but had depth. The real cause of his popularity was his humorous poetry and columns. His most famous ghazal ‘Insha Ji Uttho’ is a modern-day classic.

His humorous books are “Khumar-e-Gandum” and “Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab”.—APP

