Renowned literary figure Hussain Shad passes away at 88

Renowned Punjabi literary writer Muhammad Hussain Shad passed away at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness on Monday.

Muhammad Hussain Shad was well known in the literary world as a book writer, columnist, Editor of different newspapers and poet whose services can never be forgotten.

His famous pieces of writing include ‘Sheher de Safinay’, ‘Terian Gallan fer Karan ge’ and ‘Dilbar Dildar’.

He spent his life for promotion of literary activities by all means and set an example of excellence.

Due to his exceptional work, he has been bestowed with many awards and honours. He also served in television and radio Pakistan which is always graded as precious service.—INP

