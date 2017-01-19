Renovated class room for FTZ, DHA

City Reporter

Defence Authority Model High School Phase-4 took a dynamic initiative by taking over a pre-primary class at Fatima tuz Zehra Institute (FTZI), a religious school for girls situated in Defence Authority Tooba High School. The school staff worked dedicatedly during the winter vacations and prepared the class according to the state-of-the-art pre primary standards. The furniture of the class alongwith four other classes of FTZI and DA Tooba School were also replaced as a shining example of commitment and dedication for a cause.

The renovated class was handed over to Fatima tuz Zehra Institute in a colourful ceremony held at the venue. Director Education DHA Brig (Retd) Sardar Muhammad who was the chief guest appreciated the dynamic efforts of Principal Defence Authority Model High School Phase-IV Ms Saulat Qasim and her dedicated team for completing the community oriented project with utmost zeal and efficiency.

He also gave gifts for the students of the newly established pre-primary class.