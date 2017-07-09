The Rendezvous of two extremists in Tel Aviv

Abdullah khan

The India-Israel bonhomie is gradually but surely moving forward. In 1947 India voted against the creation of Israel. Formally recognizing Israel in 1950, India established full diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992. In 2002 the two countries signed space cooperation and agricultural cooperation in 2006. This year the two agreed on a joint development programme for missile defence system worth $2.5 billion. The recent visit by Prime Minister Modi to Tel Aviv was the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Israel. Therefore, rightfully it can be claimed as a major diplomatic success by the State of Israel in its 67 years of diplomatic history. Elsewhere within the region and world, the development must ring alarm bells for bringing increasing instability to the two already volatile regions in particular and the world in general. The minorities within India including Muslims, Christians and Dalits while Muslims in the occupied Palestine should brace up for more atrocities, killings subjugation and extermination by the state sponsored Hindus and Jews extremists from their rightful dwellings as the two countries will now closely interact to share their rich experience of subjugating and suppressing Palestinians in the occupied land and minorities in India. The body language, expressions and demeanor of both the Prime Ministers clearly displayed that pleasure, confidence and determination to move ahead with their plans having already attained the tacit-support of President Trump led USA.

In India, ever since Modi government has come into power by mid-2014, there has been a great increase in incidents of violence against Christians. St. Sebastian‘s Church in New Delhi was burnt in December 2014. Achurch in Mangalore was attacked in February 2015. In March 2015 a 71-year old nun was gang raped in West Bengal during an attack on a convent school while ransacking the chapel and stealing sacred items. The next day churches in Haryana and Mumbai were attacked and vandalized. In April 2015, St. Mary Church in Agra was vandalised and the statues of Mother Mary and Jesus damaged. The persecution of Christians in India greatly increased in 2016 according to a report by ‘Open Doors‘. In 2016 India has been ranked 15th in the world in terms of dangers to Christians up from 31st four years earlier. For shortage of space the atrocities committed against Muslims in mainland India and occupied Kashmir ever since the Modi government has come into power cannot be covered in detail. Such is the state of affairs of minorities in the world‘s biggest democracy.

In Israel, the torture, killing, persecution and extermination of Palestinians is at its peak under Prime Minister Netanyahu. The Israeli human rights organization B”Tselem reported that in operation Cast Lead in 2008/2009, of the 1389 Gazan Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, 455 were women and children. In operation Protective Edge in 2014, out of 2251 Palestinians killed, 551 were children and 299 women as reported by an Independent Commission of Inquiry. Due to perpetual siege of Gaza, as per the UN report Gaza would be unfit for human habitation by 2020. Of almost two million Gazans, half are children. With no food, no medical facilities, no electricity, no education, no agriculture and water contaminated and unfit to drink, Gaza is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. The 1948 UN Convention on Genocide refers to any act committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. Writing in December 2016, in Aljazeera English, the Jewish Social analyst Stanley Cohen concluded that each of these acts “has been perpetrated by Israel, seemingly with almost proud boast, and no accountability, for almost 70 unbroken years”. Since the Palestinian tragedy of Naqba in 1948, and by adding figures from the sort of violence referred to above, Israel has killed more than 400,000 Palestinians, injuring and crippling two to three times more including thousands of women and children. Only in his last Tuesday address at the World Zionist Organization Congress Prime Minister Netanyahu made a statement that Hitler was initially only in favor of expelling Jews from Europe and that it was the Palestinian grand Mufti of Jerusalem Haji Amin al Hosseini who persuaded him to embark on a campaign of extermination. Attempting to rewrite the narrative of holocaust shifting the blame to the Palestinians by the sitting Prime Minister, the two state solution of which India seemingly continues to be a proponent can be left to any body`s guess. Notwithstanding, the only true democracy in the Middle East thrives and flourishes under Prime Minister Netanyahu!

Given the above, what needs to be done by those affected by the evolving development in the Middle East and South Asia? One, in their enmity against Iran the Arab and Gulf countries have gone too far, effectively on the way to draining their resources through buying arms from western countries besides diluting their collective stance on the Palestinian State. With most of the countries in Middle East destroyed as per planned designs, the onus largely falls on countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and UAE. Unless these countries take stock of the evolving challenges realistically in the larger interest of the region, these countries by themselves are more likely to get destabilized in due course both due to internal simmering and external factors. Two, in the context of South Asia, close defence related interaction between India and Israel, is likely to add to the existing destabilization of the region given India’s tense relations with both China and Pakistan. Israel‘s anti-Pakistan stance is not hidden from anyone. Pakistan will have to closely watch their bilateral development impacting its security interests in the region and take necessary safeguards. Three, at the regional and global levels, China and Russia have to proactively get engaged politically, diplomatically and militarily in the two regions to work as a stabilizing force, rather than leaving the field open to forces bent on attaining their objectives even at the cost of regional stability and security of affected countries and people.

– The writer is freelance columnist, based in Islamabad.

Email:abdullah.khan33@gmail.com

Related