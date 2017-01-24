Removal of encroachment from KCR route, installation of fencing directed

City Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered removal of encroachment along the route of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and installation of barbed-wire fences along it to make the project fit for launching.

Syed Murad Ali Shah issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on KCR and other issues of railways at the CM House here on Tuesday. Transport Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Chief Secretary (CS) Rizwan Memon, Secretary Transport Taha Farooqui, GM Railways Javed Anwar, DS railways Karachi and Sukkur, joint director railways and other concerned officers of provincial government and of the railways attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister for Transport Syed Nasir Shah said that the Chief Minister has already approved Rs Rs45 million for conducting feasibility of KCR and the work was in progress. On this the chief minister said that the work of feasibility must be completed as soon as possible so that the same could be submitted for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Replying to a question, the Minister Transports said that on the route of KCR there were 2600 small installations and 4500 houses and some people have started constructing new houses. The chief minister said that it was totally unacceptable and directed the chief secretary to get the encroachment removed on war footings and start installing fencing along the route.

Secretary Transport Taha Farooqui said that out of 48 kilometer KCR eight kilometers are under encroachment. “The Sindh government along with Pakistan Railways have already conducted a survey and have identified the encroachments,” he said. The chief minister directed him to personally involve in the operation and keep him sending reports on daily basis from next week.

The GM Railways Janed Anwar told the chief minister that the handing over of the administration of Karachi Urban Transport Authority (KUTA) and possession of the KCR track and its land to KUTA, the Ministry of Railways has constituted two different committee which would meet next week to take final decisions by meeting all the requirements.

On this the chief minister said, “I am anxiously waiting the decision because the prime minister has already assured sovereign guarantee for KCCR and these things are most important to get the KCR formally included in the CPEC.”

The Chief Minister was told that important land of railways was under encroachment in Sukkur and Larkana for which he sought the support of Sindh government. The Chief Minister directed the chief secretary to involve concerned deputy commissioners and get the railway lands vacated. “This is absolutely right that the people have occupied illegally the land along the railway track and in case of any incident huge loss could be avoided,” he said and added that they must be removed.

It was also pointed out that some people in Sukkur and Karcahi have fraudulently made the ownership papers of railways land. On this the Chief Minister directed CS to constitute a high power and efficient committee to inquire into the fraud and cancel the ownership, if found illegal. “It is my utmost effort to protect government lands and my cooperation and support would be with you,” he assured the railways.