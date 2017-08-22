Remote areas of Balochistan

Since Pakistan’s inception till today, the deplorable condition of the remote areas of Baluchistan has not changed yet. Neither there is potable water nor proper food, neither there are doctors nor hospitals. Similarly, the transportation system is equal to nothing if we compare it with today’s modern world. More than 500 women die in a year in Baluchistan owing to the shortage of facilities when they are pregnant. It is very sad to say that every government talks of Baluchistan and CPEC, but not the residents of that land.

BILQEES ADAM

Absor, Turbat

