M Z Rifat

Lahore

Editor Coordination, The News, Rauf Sheikh, who expired a few days back at a rather younger age, was a very dedicated, committed, sincerely working journalist and a good team leader as well. Most of the younger generation of journalists might not be knowing much about his family background as such.

Late Rauf Sheikh had journalism in his blood. His father, Hameed Sheikh (better known as HS for the readers of Pakistan Times of good old days for his brisk, interesting and informative features about life, traditions, cultural aspects and people of old City of Lahore, was the last Editor of Civil and Military Gazette and had long been associated with the Pakistan Times. His two brothers Majid Sheikh and Rahim Sheikh are also journalists. I have written these few lines remembering Rauf Sheikh as I knew his father and other family members for years together even prior to his venturing in field of journalism.

Rauf Sheikh as was briefly reported in his obituary had worked in the Pakistan Times and The Nation prior to joining The NEWS right from the first day of its being launched in 1991 simultaneously from Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi. He led a simple, moderate and good life. May Almighty Allah bless his soul with eternal peace, please.