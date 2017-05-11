Remembering Mashaal Khan, student of Wali Khan University

Staff Reporter

The Centre of Excellence in Gender Studies (CEGS), Quaid-i- Azam University (QAU) organized a seminar in remembrance of Mashaal Khan, a student of Wali Khan University Mardan. The event held on 10 th May in the Earth Sciences Auditorium QAU was about the recent lynching of Mashaal in broad daylight which had shaken many and met with widespread condemnation from various sections of society. The purpose of arranging such a dialogue was to return to the question of why such an incident occurred in the first place- and moreover, why it occurred not on the streets, not in a market, but on a university campus.

The event was inaugurated by Ms. Alia Amir Ali of CEGS, QAU by saying that rather than looking to blame some 'external enemy', perhaps it is time for some introspection, to look within for the answers. She also raised some questions that we as members of academia that how certain is it that such an incident would never occur on any other campus? The fear and repression that surrounds such incidents, how is that to be tackled. Other than condemning what mechanisms need to be designed to redress the deeper issues underlying this incident?

The speakers for this seminar were Dr Asif Ali from Mathematics department, QAU and Dr Aasim Sajjad from National Institute of Pakistan Studies, QAU.