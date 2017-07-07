Remembering July 05, 1977

On this day every year a number of articles, columns, blogs and tweets etc appear in the media about the overthrow of the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and imposition of Martial Law on the country by the Army Chief Gen Ziaul Haq. Bhutto started his political career as a Minister in the cabinet of the military dictator Ayub Khan. After some time he became the General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League (Conventional), Ayub’s political party. In 1964 he organized Ayub’s election campaign against Miss Fatima Jinnah in which she was defeated.

Ayub was considerably weakened politically in the aftermath of 1965 war and Bhutto parted ways with him accusing him of a secret deal with India in Tashkent (which was later proved to be false) and founded his own party: Pakistan Peoples’ Party, declaring socialism, democracy, empowerment of the people and Islam as the pillars of its policy.

Yahya Khan, another military dictator removed Ayub and took his place in 1969. He went about like the head of a demolition squad and brought down the delicately balanced political set-up so carefully established by the country’s political leadership over the years. He demolished One Unit and announced elections on the basis of one man-one vote and this paved the way for the country’s break-up. And indeed the country’s two wings did fall apart and Bhutto gave a helping hand in the process. Yahya was ousted from office after the break-up and Bhutto became the Chief Martial Law Administrator and later the Prime Minister of the present day Pakistan.

His most important and immediate task was to frame a new Constitution for the country which he did remarkably well. The Constitution of 1973 was a monumental achievement of Bhutto which earned for him a permanent place in history and in the hearts of the people as their hero. But the euphoria of success seems to have gone straight to his head and he went off in a tangent.

He dismissed the opposition’s coalition government in NWFP, started military action in Baluchistan, created urban-rural divide in Sindh and declared Sindhi and Urdu as official languages of the province. Then he set about sorting out his political opponents and party dissidents. He used Dalai Camp, a place in Azad Kashmir, outside the jurisdiction of Pakistani law courts to incarcerate them (possibly a forerunner of America’s Guantanamo Bay). Murders of politicians which took place during this period are said to be politically motivated and Federal Security Force, an organization made up of officers and men drawn from the Army and working under personal orders of Bhutto is said to be involved in many of them.

In case of one political dissident, Bhutto is said to have ordered to eliminate him but the marksman missed his target and instead, killed his father. In the FIR of the murder, Bhutto was cited as the man who had ordered the killing. Many years later the FIR was used by Ziaul Haq and Bhutto was prosecuted, convicted and executed for the murder through a legal process which many have termed as judicial murder. That was the tragic end of an otherwise brilliant and erudite statesman, popular amongst masses and highly respected in international circles. May God bless his soul.

