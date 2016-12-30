Remembering Jonaid Iqbal on his first death anniversary

Zubair Qureshi

Former Additional Secretary of the National Assembly and an eyewitness to various phases in Pakistan’s parliamentary and political history is being remembered today (Dec 30, 2016) by his friends, members of the family and colleagues in National Assembly, Lok Virsa, Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Pakistan Observer, Dateline Islamabad and Dawn. He worked there before and after retirement during his illustrious career. He died of cardiac arrest on Dec 30, 2015 at the age of 76.

It seems as if it were yesterday when the news of Jonaid Iqbal’s death spread like wild fire in the twin cities. Calls from Karachi and Dhaka were also received and his sons Nasir Iqbal and Shahid Iqbal were wondering how quickly they (Jonaid’s friends in Karachi and Dhaka) learnt about their father’s death. This is because of Jonaid Iqbal’s sincerity and love for everyone.

Talking to Pakistan Observer, one of Jonaid Iqbal’s family members said they were receiving messages of condolences even one year after his death and he who learns about his ‘sudden’ death is simply taken aback. Jonaid Iqbal besides being a bureaucrat and officer of immaculate excellence was a competent journalist as well. He had started his career as a cub reporter in Dhaka’s Pakistan Observer and Daily Star. Even during his job in the government service he kept publishing articles and feeding stories to various newspapers.

Afsar Khan, a friend of Jonaid Iqbal and an officer in Kashmir Affairs Ministry, once told this scribe that he had seen Jonaid Iqbal a director of the PNCA often visiting Daily Haider, a paper during 1980s, with his articles or the PNCA news stories to get published. Jonaid Sb was equally at home in writing English and Urdu stories, he said.

His stories on ‘Rats in National Assembly’ attracted the attention of the then Speaker National Assembly and even foreign media picked it. Later, a mass drive was launched to eradicate rats from the assembly building.

Jonaid Iqbal also had knack for writing on literary and cultural issues and often taught this scribe how to write on cultural and literary subjects. Born in Bihar, raised in Kolkata, educated from Dhaka University and having served in Islamabad Jonaid Iqbal knew the cultural, linguistic and traditional nuances of various regions of Pakistan and talked to everyone according to his abilities.

According to a friend of Iqbal, he was a worker and a thorough professional as he never knew the meaning of rest and respite. Even on his last day rather in his last moment of life he was composing his weekly ‘Islamabad Diary’ for Dhaka’s esteemed paper Holiday. It struck him when he had just finished the article but he recovered a bit and pressed Enter and breathed his last, said Mashood his grandson.