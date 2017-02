Bilal KM

Via email

It is heart broken for the writer to mention that another literate and innocence girl passed away, the young girl from Kohaat KPK with an M Phil degree. She took four bullets in her heart, because of doing job.

The strange thing is that killer is not a stranger but her own cousin. I urge the government take to serious action against him and he should be hanged in front of everybody so that we do not lose a gem like Hina Shahnaz again.