Remembering friend Khalid Kharal, who retained trust of ZAB

THE passing away of Khalid Ahmad THE passing away of Khalid Ahmad Khan Kharal on Sunday brought a flood of my childhood memories. He was undoubtly one of closest childhood buddies in my early formative years in Jhang, then commonly known as Maghiana.After an initial year or so at Lyallpur with my grandparents, I grew up in that city and its peculiar rural and cultural background which was dominated by top landlords and its rich history of Heer-Ranja and other traditions with its local dialect called ‘Jhangli’ distinctly different from others in various other regions of greater Punjab.Among the few close childhood friends I soon cultivated among others were two brothers Javed and Khalid, who also lived in our neighbourhood area besides Mansoor, Atiq, and Zulfi. Out of them only Atiq survives, who lives now in Ottawa and occasionally shows up to be joined for reunion with another Jhang buddy Tasnim, who is the most highly decorated War Hero of Pakistan Navy and now lives in Islamabad. Both Khalid and Javed, though younger by few years, became exceptionally close in those days.They were the offspring of a titled and distinguished Nawab family of Kamalia, and their father serving in Police uprightly the like of which I have never come across in my life. Both Javed and Khalid joined politics in later years, Khalid, who went to complete his education in Govt. College Lahore, and later became a CSP officer, serving in various capacities at Jhelum, Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan and then at Larkana, It was remarkable that ZA Bhutto, wanted an officer in Larkana who was thoroughly neutral, honest and dependable. Khalid was recommended by Mustafa Khar, and he remained their both as DC and later Commissioner, living upto the high expectation of Z.A.B. I had shifted to Karachi, and remained in touch with Khalid in Larkana and later in Abu Dhabi and London, during his exile years.Javed unfortunately died young after being elected as MPA, from Kamalia. Khalid, also remained close to Benazir Bhutto, and retained his earlier eminence. Over the years, Khalid had developed some health problems but still remained active in politics rejoining PPP, once again after briefly joining PTI.The prompt condolence message coming from Co-Chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, bears testimony to the fact that he had been genuinely welcomed back to the party he had served long with distinction.Here is wishing my old buddy my deep condolence and wishing his family my heartfelt condolence for their precious loss.

