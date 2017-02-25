Remembering founder of Aurat Foundation Nigar Ahmad, her remarkable legacy

PAKISTAN has lost another personality who by her sheer determination, will-power, had been carrying on her historic contribution, towards women’s rights, and country’s, civil rights despite suffering from Parkinson’s disease and other serious ailments for many years.

Nigar Ahmad, affectionately called Nigar “Apa” came from a distinguished family of civil servants but took up activism especially during Zia regime and helped form WAF (Women’s Action Form) in Lahore in 1985. Inevitably, she also took up the cause of women by founding Aurat Foundation which over the years became her main focus of attention and energy.

It is now a matter of record that her relentless energy, conviction has led Aurat Foundaton to become a widely recognized and internationally known body with branches in all provincial capitals and activities spread in all corners of the country.

Nigar, was the daughter of a noted civil servant, Mian Riaz uddin Ahmad, an ICS officer, who opted for Pakistan and held some key positions in Pakistan. He also took active part in promotion of sport, expecially Hockey, which had brought him in touch with me being involved in sports for many years. Another connection with sports was that late Mian Riaz, was married to the sister of a sport personality Sultan F. Hussain the fouder of “Sportimes” which late became part of the “Pakistan Times” Group of newspapers.

Nigar who went to the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Kinnaird College and later to Govt College at Lahore, where she specialized in economic empowerment, before she went to Cambridge on a scholarship.

She taught in Islamabad for many years before she took up full time attention for Aurat Foundation to generate debate across the country about women’s political and economic empowerment and has continuously worked on issues relating to peace and democracy.

Many of those closely associated with her like Naeem Mirza, I.A. Rehman, Mumtaz Moghal and Perveen Butt have described her passing away as “a great loss for everyone” and she had a huge role in raising women’s issues. She faced every difficulty with the establishment with bravery and strength. She was a brave and large hearted person, they claimed.

Nigar Ahmad, is survived by her husband Dr. Tariq Siddiqui and two sons Bilal and Ahmad. I wish them and other members of her large and distinguished family my deepest condolence on this great and irreparable loss.

