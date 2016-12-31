Remembering Burhanuddin Hassan

Staff Reporter

Burhanuddin Hassan a well-known broadcast journalist, who passed away recently, was fondly remembered at a ceremony held last week to honour his contribution towards journalism, at the Centre of Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) IBA. Family and friends paid rich tributes to the doyen and highlighted the

multiple aspects of his personal and professional life and shared the sweet memories of a man who was a mentor for many, a guide for some and a friend for all. Speaking at the ceremony former Senator Javed Jabbar said that Bruhanuddin Hasan was undoubtedly a mentor for a dozen of journalists now making their presence felt in the world of media while those in electronic media continue to draw inspiration from multidimensional role of Burhanuddin. Remembering Burhan as his junior colleague in PTV, Syed Jawaid Iqbal, President and CEO of CMC (LTD) said, “Burhanuddin was a great human being. Though a bit conventional and authoritative, he was very cooperative and helpful.”

“In fact, it was Burhan who encouraged me to become the first man in the history of Pakistan to challenge the Press and Publication Ordinance (PPO) in a regular court.” Javed pointed out. In a depressing tone Jawaid remarked that unfortunately in our part of

the world we always appreciate and honour our benefactors when they are not there to listen how much we admire them. We should have honoured the work and contribution of this great man during his lifetime, he regretted. Athar Waqar Azeem, Sr. Executive Vice President HUM Network (PVT) Ltd, highlighted the professionalism of Burhan while his son Dr Irshad Hasan and daughter Gulrukh shed lights on the personality of their father. Mr Hasan was born in 1930 in the princely state of Rampur, India.

After partition, his family shifted to Lahore. He did his graduation from the Government College of Lahore after which he went to Washington to join the Voice of America. He worked there for five years. On return from Washington, Mr Hasan began working for Radio Pakistan Karachi. In 1967 he joined PTV Karachi as news editor. He served PTV

in many capacities, including as general manager in Karachi, controller of news, director of news, general manager in Islamabad and director of administration and personnel.