Remembering Anwar Mooraj, other colleagues, of another era of PIA

Khalid Butt

ANOTHER of my old colleague and friend from PIA and Karachi, Anwar Mooraj, has passed away. Although I had returned from Karachi after a stay of over three decades, it is sad to see the departure of some old friends and associates with whom I had been in touch ever since I first went to Karachi way back in 1956.

Anwar Mooraj, was a remarkably unique personality whom my old boss and friend Omar Kureshi, fondly called “Gora” being a tall and fair skinned person. Son of a famous Dr. Wali Mooraj, and a German mother, he was born in London and later had also education in both Germany and London. Anwar Mooraj, had twice worked in PIA, once for few years in sixties as a Feature Writer, and then again in 70’s as General Manager, PR, hired by late S.U.Durrani. He had later gone to edit the newly launched “Herald” which had replaced the good old, “Illustrated Weekly of Pakistan” published by the Dawn Group Strangely both the Illustrated Weekly of India and its name-sake in Pakistan, have vanished although they were once popular and reputable magazines.

Anwar Mooraj, throughout his life remained active and was always visible at Karachi Press Club, playing chess with members notably the late I.H. Burney, Nargis Khanum and others. His other speciality was music notably Jazz and European. Till his last days Anwar, wrote about music in the newspapers and was a consistent speaker on it in various forums. His speciality was that during his long career, he worked for dozens of professions, airline, newspapers, commercial concerns like General Tyre, B.I.S, USIS, etc, and was the most visible person around Karachi.

Haring seen him working in a posh job in Dubai, with Gulf News, and others in Karachi, it was inevitable to see him get tired and ultimately end up on a chess table in Karachi Press Club.

I also recall some other equally remarkable persons who worked in PIA, in good old days. M.A. Jameel, a former employee of ISPR (Pakistan Navy), UP information Deptt, and famous Daily Pioneer, Lucknow (India) late Ishtiaq Hussain, (a farmer chief sub- editor of the late Civil & Military Gazette) late Baqar Hussain of former Daily Imroze, Karachi, late Majeed Kharabadi, a renowned poet, Syed Anwar Mehmud and Imran Gardezi, two outstanding colleagues, who both rose in life and later served as Federal Secretary, Information, and Salahuddin Siddiqui, who had miraculously survived the Cairo Crash and now lives happily in London, to name the few who instantly come to mind.

However, one sadly sees PIA, being in such a dire state currently without a competent management which was once the hallmark of the airline, despite the valiant efforts, of a most accomplished professional like Danyal Gillani, handling its Public Affairs, currently.