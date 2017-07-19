Remembered

Waseem Parvez Siyal

Larkana

The 32nd death anniversary of Shahnawaz Bhutto, a younger son of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was held here at Naudero House on Tuesday. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) across the country arranged special meetings and Quran Khuwani to offered Fateha and pray for departed soul of Shahnawaz Bhutto younger brother of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

32nd anniversary was also organized by the PPP Larkana district office bearers at Naudero House, which was largely attended the female workers including President of PPP, Larkana district, Abdul Fatah Bhutto, General Secretary Khair Mohammad Sheikh and others full participation. Party workers attended Quran Khuwani and offered Fateha on the occasion, while they also visited Bhutto’s mausoleum at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto for offering fateha on the graves.

Addressing the Shahnawaz anniversary, the district leaders said that Shahnawaz Bhutto did not knee ahead of the dictatorship even after killings of great Bhutto leaders among Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. Those dictator elements not only finished elected Bhuttos’ government, but they were put behind bars and later martyred one by one they said. Party leaders said continued struggle of party after Z. A Bhutto hanged and greetings paid to Shahnaz Bhutto’s struggle, who waged war against the killers of his father but he was martyred too.