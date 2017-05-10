Remand of Aasiya, Fehmeeda extended for two more days

Islamabad

A court has extended the judicial remand of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and he associate, Fehmeeda Sofi, for two more days in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi are currently lodged in Women’s Police Station Rambagh in Srinagar.

They were arrested from Soura residence of Aasiya Andrabi on April 26, KMS reported on Tuesday.

Indian police had sought remand for the DeM leaders up to May 3 and later on till May 8 which was granted by the court.

On Monday, the court again extended their remand for two more days.

DeM leader, Nahida Nasreen told mediamen in Srinagar that on Monday, the remand of party leaders was extended up to May 10 though police didn’t produce them before the court. “We fail to understand why authorities are scared of a woman (Aasiya Andrabi) who has been suffering from different ailments,” she said.

Nahida Nasreen said that Indian police had been making mockery of justice system.—APP