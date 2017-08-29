Remains of all 10 missing US sailors found

Washington

All the 10 missing sailors from the USS John S. McCain were confirmed dead as their remains had been found aboard the ship which is now docked at the Singapore Changi Naval Base, the U.S. navy said Monday.

The destroyer collided with oil tanker Alnic MC in waters off the eastern side of Singapore last Monday.

Of the decreased were six electronics technicians, two interior communications electricians and two information systems technicians, aged between 20 to 39. Of the 10, two bodies were identified last week, according to the U.S. Navy.

The search and rescue operation at sea for the unaccounted for was suspended last Thursday after the U.S. Navy decided to focus on recovery on the warship itself.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the Singapore-coordinated search and rescue efforts with the United States, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia covered 5,524 square km and involved more than 300 personnel from various Singapore agencies.

The collision was the second involving a destroyer from the U.S. 7th Fleet in two months in the Pacific. Head of the U.S. 7th Fleet Joseph Aucoin who was scheduled to retire next month was removed from his post last week.—Agencies