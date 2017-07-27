Religious scholar shot dead

10

Charsadda

Unidentified men shot prominent and respected religious scholar Shaikhul Hadees Maulana Haq Nawaz dead here while on his way home from mosque after offering Fijr prayer. The killing sparked a public outcry and protest.
According to police report the unidentified killers had taken a position and opened indiscriminate fire martyring Shaikhul Hadees Maulana Haq Nawaz on the spot. Police arriving at the scene of murder shifted Maulana’s body to hospital for post mortem.
A large number of people reached the hospital where they staged protest against Maulana Haq nawaz’s murder.—INP

