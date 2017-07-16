Religious leaders get together with UN against violence

United Nations

Religious leaders from around the world came together at the United Nations on Friday to launch a new action plan aimed at preventing genocide in future.

The ‘Plan of Action for Rligious Leaders and Actors to Prevent Incitement to Violence that Could Lead to Atrocity Crimes’ aims to “prevent, strengthen and build” on measures to counter genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The plan is the culmination of two years of consultations led by the head of the UN Office on Genocide Prevention Special Adviser Adama Dieng.

Antonio Guterres underscored the importance of religious leaders in preventing violence and contributing to peace and stability. “Around the world, we see how religion is being twisted and cynically manipulated,” the secretary-general stressed.

Guterres cautioned against the proliferation of hate speech, both online and offline and said that such messages spread hostility and hatred, and encourage populations to commit violence against individuals or communities, often based on their identity.

“Hate speech sows the seeds of suspicion, mistrust and intolerance [and] over time, it can play an important role in convincing people that violence is logical, justifiable, even necessary,” added Guterres, joined by a number of religious leaders from around the world.

Hate speech is one of the most common warning signs of atrocity crimes, Guterres said, noting that early action can be taken to prevent them from occurring and that religious leaders are key actors in that warning process.

He said the plan sets out a broad range of ways in which religious leaders can prevent incitement to violence and contribute to peace and stability. — APP